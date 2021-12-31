iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,385,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,622,000 after acquiring an additional 193,928 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. 8,118,475 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63.

