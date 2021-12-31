iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $1,038,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $101.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33.

