iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $101.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

