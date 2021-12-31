iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.71 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

