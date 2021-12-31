iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,122,055 shares.The stock last traded at $128.75 and had previously closed at $128.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

