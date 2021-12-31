iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,122,055 shares.The stock last traded at $128.75 and had previously closed at $128.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.