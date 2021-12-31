iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $55.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.