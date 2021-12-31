Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Isabella Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.06 million and a PE ratio of 14.68. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. Analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.