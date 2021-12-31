Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11,133.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 141,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

