IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 4% Higher

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 105,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,284,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

