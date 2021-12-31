Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

IOCJY stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

