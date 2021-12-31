Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Shares of JOAN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $438.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter worth $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in JOANN by 43.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

