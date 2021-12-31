Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

