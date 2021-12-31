Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 1,225,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 1,216,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

