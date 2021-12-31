Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL):

12/20/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

12/17/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

12/14/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

12/9/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

12/3/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

11/29/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

11/25/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

11/17/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

11/16/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $129,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (“”CVD””). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.