Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.99. 26,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 20,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The company has a market cap of C$132.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.74.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$66.67 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

