Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $96.33.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

