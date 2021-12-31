Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $400.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.