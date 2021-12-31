Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

