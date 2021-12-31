Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. 1,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter worth $355,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

