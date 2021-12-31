International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 772 ($10.38). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 754 ($10.14), with a volume of 76,689 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £304.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 736.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 732.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($39,521.44).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

