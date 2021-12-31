Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 44.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,895,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $162,534,000 after purchasing an additional 886,265 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $534,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

