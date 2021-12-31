Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $8,160.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,962,336 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

