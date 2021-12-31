Insider Selling: SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Director Sells 3,233 Shares of Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Director Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 3,233 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $38,149.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

