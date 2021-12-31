Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

