Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Mucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

