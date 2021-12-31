Insider Selling: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) SVP Sells 777 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,492,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

