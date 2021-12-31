Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 21,142 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Halkias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99.

NYSE:AGL opened at $27.31 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,262,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.