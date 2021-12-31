Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00.

ACEL stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

