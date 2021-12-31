Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys 52,325 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

TCON opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

