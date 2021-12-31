Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys 52,325 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.
- On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.
- On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.
TCON opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
