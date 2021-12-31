Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, with a total value of C$195,252.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.85 per share, with a total value of C$219,247.50.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$17.13 and a 52 week high of C$48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.79.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

