Insider Buying: Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Purchases 29,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,915.85).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 87.66 ($1.18) on Friday. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Centamin to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 104 ($1.40) in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 116.40 ($1.56).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

