Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires 31,354 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.87 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

