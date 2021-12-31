Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires 31,354 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00.
Shares of CTLP stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.87 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
