Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Innovid has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

