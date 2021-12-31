Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.62. 6,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth $2,916,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 283.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $244,000.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.