indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

