Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,394.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $696,414.56 and $3,394.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

