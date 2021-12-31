Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

