ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Hits $71,643.27

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $71,643.27 and $53,106.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,974,481 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

