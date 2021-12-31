Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 10518787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

