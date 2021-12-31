IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. IAA has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 36.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after buying an additional 269,148 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $11,298,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 120.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 104,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

