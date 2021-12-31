iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,100.

Shares of IAG traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,759. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$53.95 and a 52 week high of C$76.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.78.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

