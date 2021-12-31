i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.08). 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 227,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The company has a market cap of £1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

About i-nexus Global (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.