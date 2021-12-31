HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

