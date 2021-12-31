Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 6,151,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

