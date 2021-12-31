Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 3.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 115,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,430,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

HUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.