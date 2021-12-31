Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,541,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

HUT stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.