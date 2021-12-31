Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

