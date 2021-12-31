Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $219.87 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

