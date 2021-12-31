Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 806,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

