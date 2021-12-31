Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLI stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

